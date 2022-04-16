Xi's article on developing high-quality, sustainable social security to be published

April 16, 2022

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on promoting the high-quality and sustainable development of China's social security will be published Saturday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's eighth issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

Calling for greater efforts to include more people in the social security network, the article says that the network should offer people more reliable and sufficient protection and meet their diverse needs.

China should work to develop a sustainable, multi-tiered universal social security system that covers the entire population in both urban and rural areas, the article says.

The country in general has established a comprehensive social security network that is based on social insurance programs and supplemented by social welfare, relief and special care programs, states the article.

The reform of the social security network has entered a stage to achieve systematic integration and efficient coordination, it notes, adding that the country will accelerate efforts to realize unified national management of basic old-age insurance funds.

Building the maximum social consensus, the country will work to raise the statutory retirement age in a steady manner, according to the article.

