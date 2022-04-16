Xi, Mauritian president exchange congratulations on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 09:06, April 16, 2022

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Mauritian counterpart, Prithvirajsing Roopun, exchanged congratulatory messages on Friday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Xi pointed out that since the establishment of diplomatic relations half a century ago, China-Mauritius ties have seen healthy and stable development, the traditional friendship has withstood the test of time and grown even stronger, and cooperation in all fields has been increasingly deepened.

Facing the COVID-19 pandemic, people of the two countries have helped each other to overcome the difficulties of the times together, showing a profound friendship sharing weal and woe, he added.

Xi stressed that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Mauritius relations, and is willing to work with President Roopun to take the 50th anniversary as an opportunity to enhance traditional friendship, expand mutually beneficial cooperation and promote common development, so as to benefit the two countries and their people.

In his message, Roopun said that over the past 50 years, Mauritius and China have forged a profound friendship, and exchanges and cooperation in various fields have developed in an all-round way.

Noting that the entry into force and the implementation of the bilateral free trade agreement has further strengthened the close ties between the two countries, Roopun said he hopes the two sides will take the 50th anniversary as an opportunity to explore innovation, consolidate and expand cooperation, and deepen friendship and mutual trust.

