Friday, April 15, 2022

Xi calls on building world-leading spacecraft launch site

(People's Daily App) 15:51, April 15, 2022

President Xi Jinping calls on the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan Province to build itself into a world-class spaceport when he inspects the site on Tuesday.

