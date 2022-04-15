Home>>
Xi calls on building world-leading spacecraft launch site
(People's Daily App) 15:51, April 15, 2022
President Xi Jinping calls on the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan Province to build itself into a world-class spaceport when he inspects the site on Tuesday.
