Where Xi inspected in Hainan

(People's Daily App) 13:55, April 14, 2022

During President Xi Jinping's recent tour of Hainan Province, he visited a seed laboratory, Ocean University, a rainforest national park, a village where an indigenous ethnic group lives, and an economic development zone. This represented elements of his overall agenda for China's development.

