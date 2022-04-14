Home>>
Where Xi inspected in Hainan
(People's Daily App) 13:55, April 14, 2022
During President Xi Jinping's recent tour of Hainan Province, he visited a seed laboratory, Ocean University, a rainforest national park, a village where an indigenous ethnic group lives, and an economic development zone. This represented elements of his overall agenda for China's development.
