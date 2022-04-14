Xiplomacy: Xi's vision to enhance global solidarity amid compounded challenges

BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- As the global community is struggling to weather the combined impact of the Ukraine crisis, the still-evolving COVID-19 pandemic and a reeling global economy, Chinese President Xi Jinping has recently put forward a series of proposals, seeking to improve global cooperation and coordination.

Xi's ideas have offered a deeply troubled world a strong sense of certainty. The following are some highlights of his remarks on multiple occasions.

On the COVID-19 pandemic:

"Strong confidence and cooperation represent the only right way to defeat the pandemic. Holding each other back or shifting blame would only cause needless delay in response and distract us from the overall objective."

-- Remarks in a special address at the 2022 World Economic Forum virtual session on Jan. 17.

"The COVID-19 pandemic proves once again that virus respects no borders and humanity shares a common future. China will continue to provide vaccines and anti-epidemic supplies to Central Asian countries, and step up joint production and technology transfer with respect to COVID vaccines and medicines."

-- Remarks at the virtual summit to commemorate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Central Asian countries on Jan. 25.

On global economic recovery:

"In the context of ongoing COVID-19 response, we need to explore new drivers of economic growth, new modes of social life and new pathways for people-to-people exchange, in a bid to facilitate cross-border trade, keep industrial and supply chains secure and smooth, and promote steady and solid progress in global economic recovery."

-- Remarks in a special address at the 2022 World Economic Forum virtual session on Jan. 17.

China stands ready to work with all parties to uphold true multilateralism, safeguard international equity and justice, and defend the legitimate rights and common interests of emerging economies and developing countries, so as to actively contribute to the steady recovery of the world economy and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

-- Remarks during a phone conversation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on March 18.

On international relations:

Despite the multiple challenges that face the world, China and Russia have stayed true to their original aspirations and maintained the steady development of bilateral relations.

-- Remarks during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Feb. 4.

The combined impact of major global changes and the pandemic, both unseen in a century, has brought multiple global challenges that need to be addressed through global cooperation.

China and the European Union (EU) share much common understanding on promoting peace, seeking development and advancing cooperation. We need to shoulder our responsibility to bring more stability and certainty to a turbulent and fluid world.

It is important for the two sides to enhance dialogue, stay committed to cooperation, and promote steady and sustained progress of China-EU relations.

-- Remarks at a virtual summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on March 8.

There have been and will continue to be differences between China and the United States. What matters is to keep such differences under control. A steadily growing relationship is in the interest of both sides.

-- Remarks during a video call with U.S. President Joe Biden on March 18.

On the Ukraine crisis:

We need to jointly support the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and encourage the two sides to keep the momentum of negotiations, overcome difficulties, keep the talks going and bring about peaceful outcomes.

We need to call for maximum restraint to prevent a massive humanitarian crisis. China has put forward a six-point initiative on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, and stands ready to provide Ukraine with further humanitarian aid supplies.

We need to work together to reduce the negative impact of the crisis. Relevant sanctions will affect global finance, energy, transportation and stability of supply chains, and dampen the global economy that is already ravaged by the pandemic. And this is in the interest of no one.

We need to actively advocate a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security.

-- Remarks at the virtual summit with Macron and Scholz on March 8.

"All sides need to jointly support Russia and Ukraine in having dialogue and negotiation that will produce results and lead to peace." The United States and NATO should also have dialogue with Russia to address the crux of the Ukraine crisis and ease the security concerns of both Russia and Ukraine.

-- Remarks during the video call with Biden on March 18.

