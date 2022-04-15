Xi's article on developing high-quality, sustainable social security to be published

April 15, 2022

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on promoting the high-quality and sustainable development of China's social security will be published Saturday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's eighth issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

