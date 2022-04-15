Home>>
Xi's article on developing high-quality, sustainable social security to be published
(Xinhua) 16:00, April 15, 2022
BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on promoting the high-quality and sustainable development of China's social security will be published Saturday.
The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's eighth issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi talks with Saudi Arabian crown prince over phone
- Xi tells Party cadres to make every possible effort to ensure people's happy lives
- Xi orders building world-leading spacecraft launch site
- Emancipate mind, strive for innovation, work hard together to accelerate the construction of Hainan Free Trade Port: Xi
- Where Xi inspected in Hainan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.