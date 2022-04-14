Winter Olympic champion Su Yiming eyes on Grand Slam

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Beijing Winter Olympic champion Su Yiming set his next goal of his snowboard career on Grand Slam, the new Chinese sports idol said on Wednesday at a winter sports activity held at the Big Air Shougang and the Beijing Winter Olympic Park.

Su, who clinched a silver in slopestyle and the gold medal in Big Air at Beijing 2022, said, "I wish I could win the Grand Slam and hear the national anthem in more events." The Chinese won a World Cup title in the United States in 2021.

The 18-year-old snowboarding prodigy considers the Big Air Shougang, where he won his first Winter Olympic gold medal, as a "blessed place".

"Three years ago, I competed in my first World Cup here. At that time, I had the goal to get the best result in Beijing," he said.

"Hard work pays off," Su said. "When I decided to become a professional, I knew I would be a long way to be the top athlete in the world, but I was always working hard."

Many young people regard Su as a role model after his overnight success at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Su noticed teenagers' enthusiasm for winter sports and hoped that his experience would inspire them.

Su gave them this advice: "Find what you're passionate about, believe in yourself, and give it your all. One day, your dream will come true."

