Infographics: China's foreign trade up 10.7 percent in first quarter
By Wu Chaolan (People's Daily Online) 17:11, April 13, 2022
China's total imports and exports expanded 10.7 percent year on year to 9.42 trillion yuan (1.48 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first quarter of 2022, official data showed Wednesday.
In the period, exports surged 13.4 percent year on year to 5.23 trillion yuan, while imports rose 7.5 percent to 4.19 trillion yuan, according to the General Administration of Customs.
