China's foreign trade up 10.7 percent in first quarter

Aerial photo taken on March 7, 2022 shows vehicles to be loaded onto a freight ship at Yantai Port, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Tang Ke/Xinhua)

BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- China's total imports and exports expanded 10.7 percent year on year to 9.42 trillion yuan (1.48 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first quarter of 2022, official data showed Wednesday.

In the period, exports surged 13.4 percent year on year to 5.23 trillion yuan, while imports rose 7.5 percent to 4.19 trillion yuan, according to the General Administration of Customs.

