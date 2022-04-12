Easter celebrations in Kethely, Hungary

Xinhua) 09:30, April 12, 2022

A tree decorated with Easter eggs is seen in the main square of Kethely, Western Hungary, on April 11, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

A giant Easter Bunny made of hay is seen among giant painted Easter eggs in the main square of Kethely, Western Hungary, on April 11, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Easter decorations are seen in the main square of Kethely, Western Hungary, on April 11, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

