Chinese ophthalmologists commended for cataract operations in Burundi

Xinhua) 14:47, April 09, 2022

BUJUMBURA, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Burundian First Lady Angeline Ndayishimiye on Thursday commended Chinese ophthalmologists who were carrying out cataract operations at the Umugiraneza Hospital of Kibimba in the district of Giheta, province of Gitega, central Burundi.

During the campaign that began Wednesday, 47 vulnerable patients underwent cataract operations free of charge.

"To reach economic development, citizens need to have good health and a good sight as well. We selected vulnerable people having the cataract disease in villages, and who are unable to pay for health care," said the first lady, also chairperson of the Good Action Umugiraneza Foundation that owns the Umugiraneza Hospital of Kibimba.

During the visit, the Burundian first lady was accompanied by the Chinese Ambassador to Burundi Zhao Jiangping, Burundian Public Health and AIDS Control Minister Sylvie Nzeyimana and finalist girls for Miss Burundi Contest 2022.

Ndayishimiye took her opportunity to thank China via the Chinese Embassy to Burundi for various support to Burundi in the health sector, notably in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as well as other contributions of medical missions in Burundi.

Ambassador Zhao praised the Burundian first lady for having initiated the project on the campaign for cataract surgical operations on vulnerable people.

"I am very glad that patients having cataracts have recovered their sight. This was possible thanks to the support from the Burundian health ministry and the Chinese medical team," said Zhao.

The campaign for cataract operations by the 20th Chinese medical mission was prepared for two months between the Burundian party represented by the chairperson of the Good Action Umugiraneza Foundation and the Chinese party represented by the Chinese Embassy to Burundi.

The current Chinese medical team has been in Burundi for a year. Before it, China sent medical teams to Burundi in 2016 and in 2018 to carry out free cataract operations, said Zhao.

"The current team of medical experts has ended their mission in Burundi and are going back to China by mid-April, and these (free cataract operations) are gifts offered to Burundian friends," she said.

According to Zhao, this testifies to friendship, love and solidarity from Chinese people toward the brotherly people of Burundi.

Burundi and China have sealed bilateral ties since 1963 and cooperation between both countries has focused on several sectors including health, energy, education and infrastructure.

China started to send its medical experts to Burundi in 1987, said Zhao, adding that a new team of Chinese medical experts will come to Burundi in May 2022 to continue cataract operations.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)