Burundian president highly praises Burundi-China ties

Xinhua) 10:53, May 22, 2021

Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye (L, Front) receives the credentials presented by the new Chinese Ambassador to Burundi Zhao Jiangping (R, front) in Bujumbura, Burundi, on May 21, 2021. Evariste Ndayishimiye Friday spoke highly of the traditional friendship and all-round pragmatic cooperation between Burundi and China. (Chinese Embassy in Burundi/Handout via Xinhua)

BUJUMBURA, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye Friday spoke highly of the traditional friendship and all-round pragmatic cooperation between Burundi and China.

Ndayishimiye made the remarks when receiving the credentials presented by the new Chinese Ambassador to Burundi Zhao Jiangping in Bujumbura. He thanked China for its long-term support and assistance to the development of Burundi, hailing China as a reliable friend of the Burundian people.

The president also said he is willing to continue joint efforts with China to achieve more outcomes from the bilateral cooperation.

Under the guidance of the heads of state of China and Burundi, the cooperation between the two countries has become a model for South-South cooperation, said Zhao, noting that China is ready to continue deepening cooperation with Burundi in various areas, including agriculture and husbandry, infrastructure and public health and push the bilateral relations to a new level.

