China to regulate use of Chinese characters

Xinhua) 10:06, April 07, 2022

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government has launched a nationwide campaign to regulate the use of Chinese characters in publications and on radio, TV, and the internet.

The National Press and Publication Administration and the National Radio and Television Administration jointly launched a notice, asking local authorities to investigate and correct the misuse of Chinese characters in traditional publications such as books and newspapers, online publications, advertisements, radio, TV programs, and online audio and video programs.

The notice stressed the actions to regulate typeface designs of Chinese characters, removing the designs that deviated from the accepted writing principles and cultural or aesthetic tastes.

