Economic risks of geological disasters in China mitigated: study

Xinhua) 15:04, April 06, 2022

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- China's poverty alleviation policies have mitigated the economic risks of geological disasters, according to a recent study by the Institute of Geographic Sciences and Natural Resources Research under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The researchers analyzed the risks of geological disasters in southwest China from 2009 to 2017. They found that direct economic losses from geological disasters, especially in poverty-stricken areas, have been effectively reduced since the implementation of the poverty alleviation policies.

The study showed that change in social behavior is an important factor in the relationship between economic development and natural disaster risks. Social changes can be influenced by poverty alleviation policies.

The researchers concluded that poverty alleviation policies reduced both exposure and vulnerability to risk from geological disasters. For the residents of southwest China, especially those in poverty-stricken areas, they are now more resilient and have peace of mind should disasters strike.

The study was published in the journal Humanities and Social Sciences Communications.

