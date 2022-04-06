Home>>
China makes breakthrough in large-caliber parallel gas pipeline construction
(CGTN) 13:36, April 06, 2022
China has successfully constructed three super-large caliber natural gas pipeline with minimum spacing for the first time.
This represents a technological breakthrough in natural gas pipeline construction, according to Petro China.
The Zhongwei No.2 Station of West-to-East Gas Transmission Line 3, located in Zhongwei City, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, is near the ecologically fragile Tengger Desert.
