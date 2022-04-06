People pay tribute to deceased on Tomb-sweeping Day across China

Xinhua) 09:24, April 06, 2022

A primary student pays tribute to martyrs via an online platform following a teacher's guidance in Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 1, 2022.

China's Tomb-sweeping Day, also called Qingming Festival, is a day for Chinese people to visit the graves and tombs of their ancestors and deceased loved ones.

Due in part to the latest COVID-19 resurgence, various low-carbon means of paying tribute to deceased relatives, such as online activities and flower presentations, have been promoted. (Photo by Fan Hui/Xinhua)

Staff members pay tribute to the deceased on behalf of the bereaved at a graveyard in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 4, 2022.

A volunteer pays tribute to the deceased on behalf of the bereaved at a graveyard in Quanjiao County, east China's Anhui Province, March 30, 2022.

Staff members pay tribute to martyrs at a martyrs' cemetery in north China's Tianjin, April 2, 2022.

Volunteers pay tribute to the deceased on behalf of the bereaved at a graveyard in Feixi County, east China's Anhui Province, April 2, 2022.

A staff member pays tribute to the deceased on behalf of the bereaved at a graveyard in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 30, 2022.

Primary students pay tribute to martyrs via an online platform in Huaibei City, east China's Anhui Province, April 1, 2022.

