People across China enjoy spring view during Qingming Festival
Aerial photo shows people enjoying the spring view in Changjiang Village of Changning City, central China's Hunan Province, April 5, 2022. Qingming Festival, a traditional Chinese holiday for people to pay tribute to the dead and worship ancestors, falls on Tuesday this year. The Chinese term "Taqing" refers to a spring outing when people get out and enjoy the spring blossoms. It is one of the most important and long-lasting customs of Qingming. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)
People enjoy the spring view in Dongshanyin Village of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, April 5, 2022. Qingming Festival, a traditional Chinese holiday for people to pay tribute to the dead and worship ancestors, falls on Tuesday this year. The Chinese term "Taqing" refers to a spring outing when people get out and enjoy the spring blossoms. It is one of the most important and long-lasting customs of Qingming. (Photo by Sun Zhongzhe/Xinhua)
A child plays on a lawn in Longshanhu Village of Zhenjiang, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 5, 2022. Qingming Festival, a traditional Chinese holiday for people to pay tribute to the dead and worship ancestors, falls on Tuesday this year. The Chinese term "Taqing" refers to a spring outing when people get out and enjoy the spring blossoms. It is one of the most important and long-lasting customs of Qingming. (Photo by Zhong Xueman/Xinhua)
People enjoy the spring view at a park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 5, 2022. Qingming Festival, a traditional Chinese holiday for people to pay tribute to the dead and worship ancestors, falls on Tuesday this year. The Chinese term "Taqing" refers to a spring outing when people get out and enjoy the spring blossoms. It is one of the most important and long-lasting customs of Qingming. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Children enjoy the spring view at a park in Tengzhou, east China's Shandong Province, April 5, 2022. Qingming Festival, a traditional Chinese holiday for people to pay tribute to the dead and worship ancestors, falls on Tuesday this year. The Chinese term "Taqing" refers to a spring outing when people get out and enjoy the spring blossoms. It is one of the most important and long-lasting customs of Qingming. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)
People enjoy the spring view in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 5, 2022. Qingming Festival, a traditional Chinese holiday for people to pay tribute to the dead and worship ancestors, falls on Tuesday this year. The Chinese term "Taqing" refers to a spring outing when people get out and enjoy the spring blossoms. It is one of the most important and long-lasting customs of Qingming. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Aerial photo shows the spring view of a wetland park in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 5, 2022. Qingming Festival, a traditional Chinese holiday for people to pay tribute to the dead and worship ancestors, falls on Tuesday this year. The Chinese term "Taqing" refers to a spring outing when people get out and enjoy the spring blossoms. It is one of the most important and long-lasting customs of Qingming. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)
Children play at a park in Beibei District of southwest China's Chongqing, April 5, 2022. Qingming Festival, a traditional Chinese holiday for people to pay tribute to the dead and worship ancestors, falls on Tuesday this year. The Chinese term "Taqing" refers to a spring outing when people get out and enjoy the spring blossoms. It is one of the most important and long-lasting customs of Qingming. (Photo by Qin Tingfu/Xinhua)
A visitor enjoys the spring view in Changjiang Village of Changning City, central China's Hunan Province, April 5, 2022. Qingming Festival, a traditional Chinese holiday for people to pay tribute to the dead and worship ancestors, falls on Tuesday this year. The Chinese term "Taqing" refers to a spring outing when people get out and enjoy the spring blossoms. It is one of the most important and long-lasting customs of Qingming. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)
People enjoy the spring view at a park in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, April 5, 2022. Qingming Festival, a traditional Chinese holiday for people to pay tribute to the dead and worship ancestors, falls on Tuesday this year. The Chinese term "Taqing" refers to a spring outing when people get out and enjoy the spring blossoms. It is one of the most important and long-lasting customs of Qingming. (Photo by Chen Sanhu/Xinhua)
People ride at a park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 5, 2022. Qingming Festival, a traditional Chinese holiday for people to pay tribute to the dead and worship ancestors, falls on Tuesday this year. The Chinese term "Taqing" refers to a spring outing when people get out and enjoy the spring blossoms. It is one of the most important and long-lasting customs of Qingming. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
People enjoy the spring view at a park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 5, 2022. Qingming Festival, a traditional Chinese holiday for people to pay tribute to the dead and worship ancestors, falls on Tuesday this year. The Chinese term "Taqing" refers to a spring outing when people get out and enjoy the spring blossoms. It is one of the most important and long-lasting customs of Qingming. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)
Children enjoy the spring view in Matou Town of Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, April 5, 2022. Qingming Festival, a traditional Chinese holiday for people to pay tribute to the dead and worship ancestors, falls on Tuesday this year. The Chinese term "Taqing" refers to a spring outing when people get out and enjoy the spring blossoms. It is one of the most important and long-lasting customs of Qingming. (Photo by Fang Dehua/Xinhua)
Tourists enjoy the spring view of a wetland park in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 5, 2022. Qingming Festival, a traditional Chinese holiday for people to pay tribute to the dead and worship ancestors, falls on Tuesday this year. The Chinese term "Taqing" refers to a spring outing when people get out and enjoy the spring blossoms. It is one of the most important and long-lasting customs of Qingming. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)
People enjoy the spring view at a park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 5, 2022. Qingming Festival, a traditional Chinese holiday for people to pay tribute to the dead and worship ancestors, falls on Tuesday this year. The Chinese term "Taqing" refers to a spring outing when people get out and enjoy the spring blossoms. It is one of the most important and long-lasting customs of Qingming. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Aerial photo shows the spring view of Wulingyuan scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, April 5, 2022. Qingming Festival, a traditional Chinese holiday for people to pay tribute to the dead and worship ancestors, falls on Tuesday this year. The Chinese term "Taqing" refers to a spring outing when people get out and enjoy the spring blossoms. It is one of the most important and long-lasting customs of Qingming. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)
