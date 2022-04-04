Home>>
Agricultural Bank of China reports revenue, profit gains in 2021
(Xinhua) 15:18, April 04, 2022
BEIJING, April 4 (Xinhua) -- Agricultural Bank of China, one of the country's four big state-owned lenders, saw its revenue and net profit increase year on year in 2021.
The bank last year raked in 719.9 billion yuan (about 113.35 billion U.S. dollars) in total revenue, an increase of 9.4 percent from a year ago, according to the bank's report filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
Its net profits rose by 11.8 percent year on year to hit 241.9 billion yuan during the same period, said the report.
The lender last year stepped up its efforts in improving the inclusiveness of financial services, with the outstanding inclusive loans issued to small and micro businesses surging 38.8 percent to 1.3 trillion yuan, the report said.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Agricultural Bank of China opens Sydney Branch
- Agricultural Bank profits up 14.5 pct
- Agricultural Bank of China profits soar
- Former vice president of state bank expelled from CPC, public office
- Agricultural Bank of China Q1 net profit up 8 pct
- Agricultural Bank of China net profit up 19 pct
- AgBank gets nod to acquire Jiahe
- Agricultural Bank of China vice president resigns
- New AgBank chief eyes further reforms to sustain rural finance development
- Agricultural Bank of China says profits up 45 pct in first half
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.