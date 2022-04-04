Agricultural Bank of China reports revenue, profit gains in 2021

BEIJING, April 4 (Xinhua) -- Agricultural Bank of China, one of the country's four big state-owned lenders, saw its revenue and net profit increase year on year in 2021.

The bank last year raked in 719.9 billion yuan (about 113.35 billion U.S. dollars) in total revenue, an increase of 9.4 percent from a year ago, according to the bank's report filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Its net profits rose by 11.8 percent year on year to hit 241.9 billion yuan during the same period, said the report.

The lender last year stepped up its efforts in improving the inclusiveness of financial services, with the outstanding inclusive loans issued to small and micro businesses surging 38.8 percent to 1.3 trillion yuan, the report said.

