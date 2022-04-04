Highlights of Bundesliga football matches

Xinhua) 14:02, April 04, 2022

Niklas Dorsch (R) of Augsburg vies with Lukas Nmecha (C) of Wolfsburg during a German Bundesliga match between FC Augsburg and VfL Wolfsburg in Augsburg, Germany, April 3, 2022. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Iago of Augsburg celebrates his scoring during a German Bundesliga match between FC Augsburg and VfL Wolfsburg in Augsburg, Germany, April 3, 2022. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Florian Niederlechner (bottom) of Augsburg controls the ball under the defense from Yannick Gerhardt (up C) of Wolfsburg during a German Bundesliga match between FC Augsburg and VfL Wolfsburg in Augsburg, Germany, April 3, 2022. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Renato Steffen (R) of Wolfsburg breaks through the defense from Andre Hahn of Augsburg during a German Bundesliga match between FC Augsburg and VfL Wolfsburg in Augsburg, Germany, April 3, 2022. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Renato Steffen (R) of Wolfsburg controls the ball under the defense from Andre Hahn of Augsburg during a German Bundesliga match between FC Augsburg and VfL Wolfsburg in Augsburg, Germany, April 3, 2022. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Marcus Ingvartsen (L) of Mainz 05 vies with Lars Stindl of Moenchengladbach during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and FSV Mainz 05 in Moenchengladbach, Germany, April 3, 2022. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Players of Moenchengladbach celebrate scoring during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and FSV Mainz 05 in Moenchengladbach, Germany, April 3, 2022. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Karim Onisiwo (2nd R) of Mainz 05 celebrates scoring with his teammates during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and FSV Mainz 05 in Moenchengladbach, Germany, April 3, 2022. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Breel Embolo (front) of Moenchengladbach celebrates scoring with his teammates during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and FSV Mainz 05 in Moenchengladbach, Germany, April 3, 2022. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Lars Stindl (front) of Moenchengladbach vies with Stefan Bell of Mainz 05 during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and FSV Mainz 05 in Moenchengladbach, Germany, April 3, 2022. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Lee Jae Sung (2nd R) of Mainz 05 heads for a goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and FSV Mainz 05 in Moenchengladbach, Germany, April 3, 2022. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Karim Onisiwo (R) of Mainz 05 vies with Louis Jordan Beyer of Moenchengladbach during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and FSV Mainz 05 in Moenchengladbach, Germany, April 3, 2022. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)