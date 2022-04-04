Silk Sonic wins Song of the Year at 64th Grammy Awards

Xinhua) 13:43, April 04, 2022

LOS ANGELES, April 3 (Xinhua) -- "Leave the Door Open" by Silk Sonic, the American super-duo composed of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, won Song of the Year at the 64th Grammys Awards being held in Las Vegas on Sunday.

"Leave the Door Open," the pair's debut single, beat out Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits," Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile's "A Beautiful Noise," Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers license," H.E.R.'s "Fight for You," Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever," Doja Cat's "Kiss Me More," Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," Justin Bieber's "Peaches" and Brandi Carlile's "Right on Time" to win the prize.

It's the super-duo's third Grammy award of the night.

The 64th Grammy Awards ceremony was postponed from its original date in January to April due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is the first time that the U.S. music industry's biggest event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, rather than its usual post in Los Angeles and New York.

