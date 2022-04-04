Late British translator of Communist Manifesto commemorated in Britain

CHESHIRE, the United Kingdom, April 3 (Xinhua) -- The late translator of the first English version of the Communist Manifesto, Helen Macfarlane, was commemorated by members of the British Communist Party on Sunday.

During the commemorative event in Cheshire, northwest England, members of the British Communist Party laid flowers on Macfarlane's tombstone, hailing her historical contribution in spreading Marxism.

Born in Scotland in 1818, Macfarlane was a revolutionary journalist and columnist. In February 1848, the Communist Manifesto, written in German, was published in London. Two years later, Macfarlane's English translation of the Communist Manifesto was published.

In a statement, Zheng Xiyuan, the Chinese Consul General in Manchester, paid tribute to the life and legacy of Macfarlane, describing her work "had a major impact on the international communist movement and the development of human history. It is well-known that the Chinese version of the Communist Manifesto was translated from the English and Japanese versions."

According to Kevan Nelson, the international secretary of Communist Party of Britain, Macfarlane's English translation of the Communist Manifesto impacted the British working-class movement at that time. Marxism still plays an important role in British society, helping people to better understand the problems of capitalism and inequalities.

Nelson noted that he was impressed by China's development led by the Communist Party of China and the Chinese government during the past years, acknowledging China's role in helping other countries' development through mutual cooperation.

"China's contribution to human development, not just within China, is profound," he said.

