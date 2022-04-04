Opposition's no-confidence motion against Pakistani PM rejected over foreign interference

Xinhua) 13:24, April 04, 2022

ISLAMABAD, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan rejected here on Sunday a no-confidence motion filed by an opposition alliance against Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan over alleged involvement of foreign hands in the move aimed at ousting the incumbent government.

Deputy speaker of the lower house of parliament Qasim Khan Suri rejected the no-confidence motion, saying that foreign involvement was found in the opposition's move aiming to oust the incumbent government, which is against the Constitution of Pakistan.

Earlier on March 8, the alliance of opposition parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal submitted a requisition to the office of the Speaker of the National Assembly to summon a house session for voting on the no-confidence motion. On March 28, the opposition alliance presented the no-confidence motion in the house claiming that they had the required votes to make it successful.

The prime minister told a public rally in Islamabad on March 27 that his government had received a diplomatic note from a foreign country, which read that "if Imran Khan is ousted from power, Pakistan's all mistakes would be forgiven, otherwise, the country would face dire consequences across the world."

Later, the prime minister chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) which termed the language in the note used by the foreign official as undiplomatic and as a blatant interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan, which is unacceptable under any circumstances.

On Friday, Khan said in an exclusive interview with local Urdu TV channel that his government had sent an official message to the United States embassy in Islamabad to protest the above-mentioned interference in Pakistan's political affairs.

"We gave a demarche to the American embassy in Islamabad and asked why did they do this interference," said Khan, referring to the diplomatic note.

According to the prime minister, it is obvious that the conspiracy to oust his government was planned abroad and is being implemented through purchasing the support of Pakistani parliamentarians and forming an opposition alliance.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)