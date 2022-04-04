Men's boat race: Oxford University vs. Cambridge University
Oxford University men's crew celebrate winning the men's boat race between Oxford University and Cambridge University on the River Thames in London, Britain, April 3, 2022. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)
Oxford University (front) men's crew celebrate winning the men's boat race between Oxford University and Cambridge University on the River Thames in London, Britain, April 3, 2022. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)
Oxford University men's crew celebrate winning the men's boat race between Oxford University and Cambridge University on the River Thames in London, Britain, April 3, 2022. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)
Oxford University men's crew celebrate winning the men's boat race between Oxford University and Cambridge University on the River Thames in London, Britain, April 3, 2022. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)
Oxford University men's crew celebrate during the awarding cecemony after winning the men's boat race between Oxford University and Cambridge University on the River Thames in London, Britain, April 3, 2022. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)
Oxford University men's crew celebrate during the awarding cecemony after winning the men's boat race between Oxford University and Cambridge University on the River Thames in London, Britain, April 3, 2022. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)
Oxford University men's crew celebrate winning the men's boat race between Oxford University and Cambridge University on the River Thames in London, Britain, April 3, 2022. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- 'Oxford University to provide new opportunities for Chinese students'
- Oxford University launches new school for govt leaders of the future
- UN, Oxford launch new index to measure poverty levels
- Authentic Chinese culture fascinates foreign students
- Chinese state councilor meets Oxford vice chancellor
- Vegetarians at lower cancer risk
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.