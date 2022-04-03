Petrol, diesel prices up again, 10th hike in 12 days

Xinhua) 10:46, April 03, 2022

NEW DELHI, April 2 (Xinhua) -- Fuel prices increased yet again in India Saturday for the 10th time in the last 12 days.

According to a price notification of state fuel retailers, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 0.80 rupees a liter, respectively, in the Indian capital city of New Delhi.

A liter of petrol in the Indian national capital now costs 102.61 rupees (1.35 U.S. dollars) and diesel at 93.87 rupees (1.24 dollars).

Reports said the price of petrol and diesel in Mumbai has been increased by 0.85 rupees a liter, taking the petrol and diesel prices per liter to 117.57 rupees (1.55 dollars) and 101.79 rupees (1.34 dollars), respectively.

The fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai among India's metropolitan cities.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

Fuel rates were held steady for over four months in the country despite the spike in crude oil prices. The rate revision ended on March 22.

Critics said the rates were kept on hold due to the local elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

This is the 10th increase in prices since March 22.

