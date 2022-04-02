Chinese foreign minister holds talks with Indonesian counterpart

Xinhua) 09:35, April 02, 2022

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds talks with visiting Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in Tunxi, east China's Anhui Province, March 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

HEFEI, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks on Thursday with visiting Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in east China's Anhui Province.

Wang said that as major developing countries and representatives of emerging economies, China and Indonesia share broad common interests and enjoy ever-deepening mutually beneficial cooperation.

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and profound changes unseen in a century, the two countries have responded to the challenges together, making headway on political, economic, cultural and maritime cooperation, Wang said.

Wang said that China is ready to join hands with Indonesia to build a community with a shared future, lead the trend of regional cooperation, advance global governance, and set a good example of solidarity, cooperation and development among developing countries.

He called on both sides to improve top-level design for greater consensus and more tangible results, such as completing the Jakarta-Bandung high speed railway project on schedule, and supporting companies from both countries in carrying out COVID-19 vaccine production and research cooperation.

China also welcomes more imports of high-quality products from Indonesia to make sure the bilateral trade develops in a balanced and sound manner, Wang said.

Retno Marsudi congratulated China on successfully holding a series of meetings on the Afghan issue, saying the meetings have brought together those countries neighboring Afghanistan and will help Afghanistan speed up peaceful reconstruction and improve people's livelihoods.

Indonesia enjoys sound relations with China, and significant progress has been made on cooperation across the board, she added.

China has become Indonesia's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade volume increasing by 54 percent last year. Indonesia welcomes more investment from China, she said.

When exchanging views on deepening the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership, the two sides agreed to work out an action plan as soon as possible to synergize the Belt and Road Initiative with the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific in key areas of cooperation.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen coordination and cooperation within the Group of Twenty (G20). Wang said China firmly supports Indonesia in hosting a successful G20 summit in Bali, stressing that the G20 should focus on the coordination of macroeconomic policy.

The two countries also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis and other issues.

