Bank of China in Cambodia launches new function of mobile banking UnionPay QR code payment

Xinhua) 15:45, April 01, 2022

PHNOM PENH, April 1 (Xinhua) -- The Bank of China Phnom Penh Branch (BOCPP) has officially released the new function of UnionPay QR code payment for mobile banking, said its press statement on Friday.

"It is the first Chinese bank in Cambodia to implement UnionPay QR code payment on mobile banking," the statement said.

Mobile banking UnionPay QR code refers to scanning or generating a UnionPay standard QR code through BOC mobile banking for payment.

Customers need to download the BOC mobile banking APP, scan the UnionPay QR code or generate a UnionPay QR code through the "Scan" function, then they can make payments at nearly 31 million merchants in about 45 countries and regions around the world, according to the statement.

UnionPay QR code payment is used in countries or regions, such as the Chinese mainland, China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Cambodia through online and offline payment channels, said the statement.

It added that in Cambodia, UnionPay QR code payment is available at major shopping malls, supermarkets, brand stores, restaurants and hotels.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)