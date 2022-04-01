China urges U.S. to stop politicizing economic, trade issues: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 08:59, April 01, 2022

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- The United States should immediately correct its wrong practices and stop politicizing economic and trade issues, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday.

The U.S. side should provide a fair, stable and non-discriminatory market environment for companies from all over the world, including Chinese companies, to operate in the United States, MOC spokesperson Shu Jueting told a press conference.

Shu made the remarks in response to a recent move by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission for adding two Chinese telecom companies, China Telecom (Americas) Corp. and China Mobile International USA Inc., into its so-called "List of Communications Equipment and Services That Pose A Threat to National Security."

The move is another crackdown on Chinese companies by the United States following its recent unwarranted revoking of authorization for some Chinese companies to provide telecom services in the United States, Shu said.

The U.S. side generalized the concept of national security, limited market access for products and services and abused state power to impose sanctions and suppression on enterprises, Shu said.

The move violated the basic market principles and internationally recognized economic and trade rules, damaged the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and consumers, including U.S. consumers, Shu noted.

China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, Shu said.

Commenting on the recent remarks made by U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to more actively pressure China and to change trade policies with China, Shu said the United States, as a World Trade Organization (WTO) member, should keep its trade policies and practices in line with WTO rules.

The United States should not resort to unilateralism and protectionism in the name of new trade policies and practices, said Shu, adding that cooperation is the only right choice considering the huge common interests shared by China and the United States.

Shu urged the United States to adopt rational and pragmatic economic and trade policies towards China, and push for the sound and steady development of bilateral economic and trade relations based on mutual respect and mutual benefit.

Currently, the economic and trade teams of the two sides are maintaining normal communication, Shu noted.

In response to a recent announcement by the United States on imminent investigation into a claim that Chinese solar panel manufacturers moved their manufacturing operations to Southeast Asia as a way of circumventing tariffs, Shu urged the U.S. side to avoid taking trade protectionist measures.

Shu urged efforts to maintain the stability of the global photovoltaic industrial and supply chains and promote cooperation on tackling climate change.

