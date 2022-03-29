U.S. COVID vaccinations fall to lowest levels since 2020: report

Xinhua) 08:59, March 29, 2022

A medical staff member prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccine clinic in San Antonio, Texas, the United States, Jan. 9, 2022. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

LOS ANGELES, March 28 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 vaccinations per day in the United States has fallen to the lowest level since the early days of the inoculation campaign in 2020, despite many Americans not having received their booster shots, according to a report of The Hill.

The seven-day average of vaccine doses of all types given in the country fell to 127,000 per day this week, according to data tracked by The Hill. That marks a steady decline since January, when more than 1 million shots per day were being administered, said the report.

While the number of Americans with two doses has risen to 75 percent of adults, the numbers for booster shots lag behind that, said the report.

About half of the eligible U.S. population still has not received a booster dose, according to data of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

