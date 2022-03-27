Flu cases rise in U.S.: CDC data

A man wearing a face mask walks on a street in Manhattan of New York, the United States, Jan. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

LOS ANGELES, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Influenza cases are increasing in most parts of the United States, and the highest level has been recorded in central and south-central regions, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There have been at least 3.1 million flu illnesses, 31,000 hospitalizations and 1,800 related deaths so far this season, the CDC estimated.

The number of reported flu-related hospital admissions has increased each week for the past seven weeks, according to the CDC.

The CDC continues to recommend that everyone ages six months and older get a flu vaccine as long as flu activity continues.

