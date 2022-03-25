China ready to help Afghanistan achieve true independence, self-development

Xinhua) 08:15, March 25, 2022

KABUL, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Thursday that China is ready to help Afghanistan achieve true independence and self-development.

During a meeting with Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting foreign minister of the Afghan Taliban's caretaker government, Wang said China respects Afghanistan's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, respects the independent choice made by the Afghan people, and respects Afghanistan's religious beliefs and national customs.

China never interferes in Afghanistan's internal affairs, never pursues self-interest in Afghanistan, and never seek a sphere of influence, noted Wang, adding that China will help Afghanistan realize true independence and self-development.

The Chinese side has noted that the Afghan caretaker government has positively addressed the concerns of the international community which has resulted in visible outcomes, Wang said.

China opposes forces outside the region to wantonly mount political pressure or impose economic sanctions on Afghanistan, and hopes the Afghan caretaker government will establish an inclusive political structure, implement prudent policies, and make active efforts to serve the interests of the Afghan people and meet the expectation of the international community, Wang said.

Since last year, China has in the first time sent multiple shipments of emergency humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and scheduled 36 chartered flights of pine nuts imported from the country to help ease the hardship and improve the livelihood of the Afghan people, charting a new chapter in the China-Afghan friendship, Wang said.

Wang said security is the basis and precondition for development, hoping that the Afghan side will take effective measures to provide necessary conditions for the normal exchanges between Afghanistan and other countries.

The East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) is a terrorist organization listed by the United Nations Security Council and designated by the Chinese government in accordance with law, Wang said. He hopes the Afghan side will earnestly honor its commitment and take effective measures to resolutely crack down on all terrorist forces including the ETIM.

For his part, Muttaqi said that the Afghan side is highly vigilant against the resurgence of terrorism, and will take resolute and strong measures to eliminate the terrorist forces in Afghanistan.

The Afghan caretaker government fully understands China's concerns and will never allow any force to use the Afghan territory to harm the Chinese friends, Muttaqi said.

Muttaqi thanked China for providing the Afghan people with valuable and the most needed humanitarian assistance that has helped them go through a harsh winter.

The Afghan side is confident of improving the country's security and stabilizing the situation, so as to ensure the safety of foreign personnel and missions in Afghanistan, he said.

Muttaqi added that Afghanistan would like to make itself a bridge of regional connectivity and a land of prosperity for the people, instead of a hotbed of chaos and turmoil.

Afghanistan is ready to work with China to take an active part in the Belt and Road Initiative, and enhance cooperation in trade and investment, said Muttaqi, adding that Afghanistan is willing to deepen friendly exchanges with its neighbors, and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.

