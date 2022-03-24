Robert Kuhn: Common prosperity goal doesn't mean Robin Hood

(People's Daily App) 13:23, March 24, 2022

What is "common prosperity?" It covers enrichment of people's lives in both the material and non-material sense. It is not prosperity for a minority, nor is it rigid egalitarianism.

Let's listen to Robert Lawrence Kuhn to gain a deeper understanding of China's "Common Prosperity."

(Produced by Sun Tianren, Wang Xiangyu and Xie Runjia)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)