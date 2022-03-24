Home>>
Robert Kuhn: Common prosperity goal doesn't mean Robin Hood
(People's Daily App) 13:23, March 24, 2022
What is "common prosperity?" It covers enrichment of people's lives in both the material and non-material sense. It is not prosperity for a minority, nor is it rigid egalitarianism.
Let's listen to Robert Lawrence Kuhn to gain a deeper understanding of China's "Common Prosperity."
(Produced by Sun Tianren, Wang Xiangyu and Xie Runjia)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Measures shine financial light on Zhejiang
- Voices at "two sessions" bring fresh ideas to common prosperity
- Two Sessions Spotlight | Why and how China pursues 'common prosperity'
- China marches toward goal of common prosperity at steady pace
- "Common prosperity" to prove China can succeed where other countries have failed: Financial Times
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.