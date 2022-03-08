Two Sessions Spotlight | Why and how China pursues 'common prosperity'

March 08, 2022

"Common prosperity" has become a buzzword for understanding China's development. Aiming to tackle inequality, it will be one of China's most important objectives over the next decades.

How did "common prosperity" become a key item on the political agenda of China? How can we reach this goal?

China's economic development model has gained great success but we hope to explore a model featuring higher quality growth with Chinese characteristics, said Professor Chen Yuyu from the Guanghua School of Management at Peking University, who called for efforts from both the government and society.

