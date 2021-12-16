Veteran investor says China's common prosperity drive doesn't hurt prospects

December 16, 2021

Photo taken on Jan. 14, 2021 shows a night view of Lujiazui in Pudong of east China's Shanghai Municipality. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

The ingredients that have made China so phenomenally successful remain unchanged -- political stability, well-planned and forward-looking policies, high-quality infrastructure, entrepreneurship and diligent workers, the investor said.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's common prosperity drive doesn't hurt its prospects, said a veteran investor in a recent article posted on the English-language newspaper The Straits Times.

Wong Kok Hoi, founder and chief investment officer of APS Asset Management, drew his conclusion after travelling in China's Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen and Hangzhou for the past 11 weeks, meeting the founders, chief executive officers and senior managers of over 20 companies.

Noting that China has overcome many arduous challenges in the past to reach a level of prosperity, he said the ingredients that have made China so phenomenally successful remain unchanged -- political stability, well-planned and forward-looking policies, high-quality infrastructure, entrepreneurship and diligent workers.

If the factors for development remain in place, coupled with Beijing's determination to build a modern China, there is no other way but to conclude that China remains as attractive as ever to investors, he concluded.

"My 11-week field study has reinforced my view that Chinese entrepreneurs today are among the best in Asia," he wrote.

