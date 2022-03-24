Beijing Olympic Village to reopen as shopping park in September

March 24, 2022

Members of the Japanese delegation take for photos at the Olympic Village for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Jan. 30, 2022. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP/Pool via Xinhua)

Beijing Olympic Village will be transferred into a shopping park in September.

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- The square area within the Beijing Olympic Village will be transferred into a shopping park, which will reopen at the end of this September, Beijing Investment Group Co., Ltd. said on Wednesday.

Themed sports experience, sports leisure and sports services, the shopping park is aimed to become a new landmark of sports culture consumption, and attract young people with fashion elements.

All Star Ice Skating Club has already settled down in the park, while more than 200 brands have shown their interest.

