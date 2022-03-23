Interview: Mongolian Paralympic official hails organization of Beijing 2022

ULAN BATOR, March 22 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games was well organized amid the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior Mongolian Paralympic official said Tuesday.

"The Chinese government and organizing committee of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games worked well to organize the Paralympics at the highest level under a strict infection control regime during a difficult time of the pandemic. Our delegation returned home from Beijing fully satisfied with the good organization of the Games," Danzan Surenkhorloo, first vice president of the Mongolian National Paralympic Committee, told Xinhua.

In particular, the opening and closing ceremonies of the Paralympics were organized in a way that strengthened the peace and unity of nations, for the well-being of all people with disabilities, and for the future of the younger generations, Surenkhorloo said.

Surenkhorloo added that lighting the torch is the most important moment of any Olympics and Paralympics. "A visually impaired athlete lit the torch for the Paralympic Winter Games. Also, a visually impaired girl touched the hearts of all people with her violin performance at the closing ceremony of the Games," he said.

Three Mongolian athletes participated in the Games in Para cross-country skiing and Para Alpine skiing, Surenkhorloo said.

"Not all athletes in the Paralympic Games need to win a medal. It's important for them to finish the race, compete or prove themselves."

Mongolia has set a goal of participating in three sports at the next Paralympics. "We are paying a lot of attention to training snowboarders."

Training infrastructure is one of the most pressing issues for Mongolian Paralympic athletes, and athletes are currently training in some European countries for several days at a high cost, Surenkhorloo said, adding that Mongolia is interested in using the infrastructure of neighboring China to prepare its athletes for the next Paralympics.

