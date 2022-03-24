Interview: China's achievements at home boost China-Africa cooperation

Xinhua) 09:08, March 24, 2022

BRAZZAVILLE, March 23 (Xinhua) -- China's achievements at home will give a stronger boost to the already fruitful and mutually beneficial China-Africa cooperation, said an expert from the Republic of the Congo in a recent interview with Xinhua.

"Thanks to China, numerous African countries were able to get their heads out of the water," said Alphonse Ndongo, a political and economic analyst based in Brazzaville, the capital of the Republic of the Congo, noting that Africa and China have maintained for decades a "win-win cooperation."

Referring to the "mutually beneficial" China-Africa cooperation, especially in the fields of infrastructure, trade and agriculture, Ndongo said China's "convincing" achievements at home have been a stronger impetus to China-Africa cooperation.

"We hope that China continuously yields convincing results of its development, as China has once again shown its commitment to African countries, especially in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

As for China-Africa cooperation, Ndongo said the fact that China has managed to donate COVID-19 vaccines and medical materials to almost all African countries has helped strengthen Africa's resilience against the disease despite "negative prognosis from some analysts."

Despite the pandemic, the Republic of the Congo and China have not stopped their win-win cooperation relations, reassured Ndongo, a journalist who claimed to keep fond memories of his travels in China, recalling that China is the first partner to come to the rescue of the Congolese government shortly after the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

Noting that the pandemic "has slowed trade between Africa and their friendly partner (China)," Ndongo hoped the world would win its battle against the pandemic so that global trade can one day return to normal.

