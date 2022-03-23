Why the number of people incarcerated in private prisons explodes in US

(People's Daily App) 13:19, March 23, 2022

Statistics show that the US has the highest incarceration rate among the world. The country accounts for only 5 percent of the world's population, but has nearly a quarter of the world's prison population. At present, about 115,000 prisoners are held in private prisons across the country, accounting for about 8 percent of the incarcerated people in the US Since 2000, the number of inmates housed in private prisons has surged 32 percent compared to a 3-percent overall increase in the country's prison population.

Why has the number of people incarcerated in private prisons exploded in recent years? Is it because they have better conditions? Click the video to know more.

