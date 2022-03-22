China to implement value-added tax rebates

March 22, 2022

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- China will implement the policy of large-scale value-added tax rebates to provide strong support for a stable macroeconomic market, a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang decided on Monday.

The meeting also made plans for comprehensive measures to stabilize market expectations and maintain steady and sound development of the capital market.

