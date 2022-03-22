Asteroid named after Chinese university

The simulation image of Asteroid Huazhongkejida. (Chinese Academy of Sciences/ Handout via Xinhua)

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- An asteroid has been named after Huazhong University of Science and Technology (HUST), a comprehensive research university, the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) said on Monday.

A ceremony took place online and offline on Monday to announce the naming of Asteroid Huazhongkejida (Chinese pinyin of HUST), approved by the International Astronomical Union (IAU).

According to an IAU communique, the asteroid coded 52487 was discovered in 1995 by astronomers at the Xinglong Observatory of National Astronomical Observatories, CAS.

HUST has made many advanced sci-tech breakthroughs and actively promoted interdisciplinary studies such as physics, astronomy, and space science. HUST also established the first Astronomy Department in central China.

The last three numbers, 487 in the asteroid code, are consistent with HUST's recorded number in the Ministry of Education, said the IAU.

Asteroids are the only celestial bodies to be named by their discoverers. The naming is considered an international and permanent honor.

