China, Islamic world have strong desire to further deepen cooperation: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 08:08, March 22, 2022

ISLAMABAD, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Monday that China and the Islamic world have a strong desire to build partnerships for unity, justice and development.

During a joint press conference with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Wang said it is the first time for him to attend, in his capacity as the Chinese foreign minister, the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Islamabad.

He noted that his presence at the OIC event reflected the strong desire of China and the Islamic world to further deepen their cooperation, saying the theme of the OIC foreign ministers' meeting -- "Building Partnerships for Unity, Justice and Development" -- bears special significance under the current international circumstances.

China and the Islamic world both enjoy a profound history, seek similar values and share historic missions, Wang said, adding that China is ready to build partnerships with the Islamic countries for mutual support and mutual understanding.

The cooperation between China and the Islamic world is a key part of South-South cooperation, Wang said.

In the face of the centennial changes and the once-in-a-century pandemic, Wang said it's necessary for China and the Islamic world to forge a closer unity and a common position, speak with one voice, and safeguard their common interests.

Wang pointed out that the current world is far from tranquility, and the international system and the basic norms governing international relations have encountered grave challenges.

China is willing to work with the Islamic world to pursue multilateralism, safeguard sovereignty independence and national dignity of all states, uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and maintain fairness and justice in international relations, Wang said.

Underlining the huge potential and complementary advantages in the cooperation between China and the Islamic countries, Wang said China is ready to join hands with friends of the Islamic world to make due contributions to the world's economic recovery and growth.

