Biden mourns passing of U.S. Congressman Don Young

Xinhua) 13:46, March 20, 2022

WASHINGTON, March 19 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday mourned the death of Don Young, the longest-serving House Republican and the dean of the House.

In a statement, Biden said he had known Young "for a long time."

"He always stayed true to who he was and the people of Alaska he represented," the statement read. "Tough. Loyal. A consensus builder."

Biden highlighted Young's contribution to Alaska's infrastructure projects and the protection of native tribes.

Young's office confirmed on Friday night that he had died at the age of 88 after serving in the lower chamber for close to 50 years.

