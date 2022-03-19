Chinese vice premier stresses solid efforts on soybeans, oil crops

Xinhua) 10:19, March 19, 2022

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, speaks at a meeting on advancing the expansion of soybeans and oil crops planting, in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua has called for solid efforts to expand the growing of soybeans and oil crops to raise the output.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks Friday at a meeting on advancing the expansion of soybeans and oil crops planting.

Noting that such work is closely related to national food security and people's nutrition, Hu said the country should take multiple measures to increase the production of soybeans, rapeseed and peanuts.

Related government bodies should shoulder their responsibilities and enhance overall coordination to ensure a continuous increase in the acreage and yield of soybeans and oil crops, Hu stressed.

