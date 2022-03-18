Putin, Scholz hold phone talks over Ukraine situation

Xinhua) 23:14, March 18, 2022

MOSCOW/BERLIN, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday held a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, saying that Moscow is ready to search for solutions to the Russia-Ukraine conflict during negotiations with the Ukrainian side.

Putin criticized Kiev for "trying to delay the negotiation process in every way possible, putting forward more unrealistic proposals," the Kremlin said.

Putin said the solutions the Russian side was searching for would be in line with its "principled approaches."

During the conversation, Scholz called for a ceasefire, improvement in the humanitarian situation, and a diplomatic solution to the conflict as soon as possible, according to a statement issued by the German government.

Putin also mentioned Russia's humanitarian work in Mariupol, and efforts carried out by Russian armed forces to save the lives of civilians by opening humanitarian corridors and evacuating people.

Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on Thursday that it would take between a few days and a week and a half for Ukraine and Russia to reach a peace agreement.

Ukrainian and Russian delegations have held several rounds of negotiations in a bid to broker a solution to the conflict between the two countries.

