U.S.-listed Chinese firms trade mostly lower

Xinhua) 08:25, March 18, 2022

NEW YORK, March 17 (Xinhua) -- U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded mostly lower on Thursday with seven of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on a downbeat note.

Shares of Bilibili and XPeng slid 14.34 percent and 9.3 percent, respectively, leading the laggards in the top 10 stocks in the index.

Shares of BeiGene and NIO climbed 3.11 percent and 0.37 percent, respectively, leading the gainers in the top 10 stocks.

U.S. stocks advanced on Thursday as investors digested the Federal Reserve's latest decision on interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 417.66 points, or 1.23 percent, to 34,480.76. The S&P 500 added 53.81 points, or 1.23 percent, to 4,411.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 178.23 points, or 1.33 percent, to 13,614.78.

The Cboe Volatility Index, widely considered as the best fear gauge in the stock market, dipped 3.75 percent to 25.67.

As of Wednesday, the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index, which is designed to track the performance of the 50 largest Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges by total market cap, stood at 2,418.51, marking a 10.06-percent slide for the month-to-date returns and an 18.8-percent loss for the year-to-date returns.

