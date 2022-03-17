Home>>
Bamboo shoots in season: taste of spring
(People's Daily App) 15:30, March 17, 2022
With the advent of spring, everything has awakened from a long winter. Bamboo shoots are breaking through the ground and again becoming delicous dishes on Chinese people's dining tables. Come and try the taste of spring!
