Languages

Archive

Thursday, March 17, 2022

Home>>

Bamboo shoots in season: taste of spring

(People's Daily App) 15:30, March 17, 2022

With the advent of spring, everything has awakened from a long winter. Bamboo shoots are breaking through the ground and again becoming delicous dishes on Chinese people's dining tables. Come and try the taste of spring!

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Hongyu)

Photos

Related Stories