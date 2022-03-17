Hong Kong ups base rate after U.S. Fed interest rate hike
HONG KONG, March 17 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) announced Thursday that the base rate was adjusted upward to 0.75 percent with immediate effect.
The adjustment came as the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point to 0.25 to 0.50 percent.
It is the first time raise of the benchmark interest rate by the U.S. Federal Reserve since 2018.
Following the upward adjustment, 50 basis points above the lower end of the prevailing target range for the U.S. federal funds rate is 0.75 percent, while the average of the five-day moving averages of the overnight and one-month Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rates (HIBORs) is 0.14 percent. The base rate was therefore set at 0.75 percent according to a pre-set formula, the HKMA said.
The base rate is the interest rate forming the foundation upon which the discount rates for repurchase transactions through the discount window are computed.
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. private prisons continue to profit despite Biden's executive order
- U.S. strategically provokes Russia, neutralizes Europe to consolidate influence zones: expert
- Women in low-wage jobs in U.S. losing billions yearly: CNBC
- Detainee at CIA detention site served as training prop to teach interrogators torture techniques: The Guardian
- U.S. a typical example of big countries bullying small countries: FM spokesperson
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.