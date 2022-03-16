Doctor originally from Taiwan lives out a fulfilling life on Chinese mainland

When he was 18, Huang Chengwei, who was born and raised in Yilan county, China’s Taiwan region, was admitted by Nanjing Medical University in Nanjing, capital city of east China’s Jiangsu Province. Huang also received his postgraduate education at the same school.

Huang Chengwei gives a patient an oral examination. (Photo/Zhou Yanling)

Huang, now in his 30s, has since become the son-in-law of a family in southwest China’s Guizhou Province, and meanwhile also serves as a dentist at a hospital in Guizhou. Huang expressed that he wants to contribute his life’s efforts to deepening cross-Strait exchanges.

As a dentist at the Stomatological Hospital of Guizhou Medical University (SHGMU), Huang feels deeply that in addition to curing diseases for patients, doctors should also communicate with their patients so that the patients can feel like they are being cared for and experience a warm welcome when seeking out medical treatment.

Explaining the reason why he chose to study at a university on the mainland, Huang said he wanted to know more about the motherland through his learning experience there.

Huang said that in the early days after he came to the mainland, he would introduce the culture of Taiwan to all the people around him. Nowadays, however, he would like to pass on the culture of the mainland to Taiwan, expressing that the two cultures have both influenced him in a positive way.

Huang Chengwei talks with a patient. (Photo/Zhou Yanling)

In 2018, Huang tied the knot with a woman from Guizhou, who is also a doctor. In order to be with his wife, Huang quit his job in Guangdong Province and became a colleague of his wife at a hospital in Guiyang, the provincial capital of Guizhou.

The greatest change that Huang has experienced over the course of the past 17 years is that he has become a resident of the mainland. “In the past, before I came to the mainland, I had to apply for an entry endorsement; now, with a residence permit, I can conveniently access high-speed railway services and air flight services, as well as enjoy other social benefits such as social insurance and medical insurance, in the mainland,” said Huang.

The rapid speed of economic development and infrastructure construction on the mainland has also impressed Huang. “Even Guizhou, a mountainous province, had built an expressway network which links every county in the province by 2016. This is amazing!” Huang said.

Photo shows Huang Chengwei and his wife. (Photo provided by the interviewee)

