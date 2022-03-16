Experts: Beijing 2022 epitomized 'shared future' motto

Actors perform prior to the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, Feb 4, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]

With the closing of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games on Sunday, experts from around the world have hailed China's contributions to the international Olympic cause.

Stressing the success of the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, the consensus from observers is Beijing 2022 epitomized its motto: Together for a shared future.

Former Egyptian tourism adviser to Beijing Nasser Abdel-Aal said China has made every effort to overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, thereby ensuring the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics were magnificent international sports events.

He contended this fulfilled China's solemn commitment to the international community, but has also contributed significantly to the development of the global Olympic cause, the promotion of cultural exchange among countries and the strengthening of friendship among peoples of the world.

The success of Beijing 2022 is a vivid, inspiring and far-reaching international case for building a community with a shared future for mankind, Abdel-Aal added.

The world once again saw a responsible China, said Zahid Farooq Malik, chief editor of Pakistan's Daily Metro Watch, adding that China showed the world "a beautiful picture of humanity's unity".

While hosting the two events, China has promoted unity and cooperation, and promoted a message of harmony and a shared future, he said, stressing that via the Games, China has united the world and successfully highlighted the importance of building a community with a shared future for mankind in the field of international sports.

China has won admiration from the world by staging events against the backdrop of the pandemic with impressive safety and sporting standards, said Cavince Adhere, a Kenya-based international relations scholar.

China has upheld the values of equity, tolerance and self-improvement through the Olympic and Paralympic Games, which, Adhere said, made the country "a home of equal opportunities for all".

Liu Di, a professor at Japan's Kyorin University, said the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics were held at a time of unprecedented complexity, and the sportsmanship displayed at the two events will surely continue to inspire mankind to unite, cooperate and make progress.

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, a member of the executive board of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, said that China has presented a streamlined, safe and splendid Winter Olympics to the world, highlighting the admirable efforts China made in combining its traditional culture with winter sports and Olympic culture.

