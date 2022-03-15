Success of Beijing Winter Olympics, Paralympics epitomizes spirit of community with shared future for mankind: experts

Xinhua) 08:54, March 15, 2022

Photo taken on March 13, 2022 shows a scene of the performance during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Experts from around the world have expressed their appreciation for China's efforts, stressing that the success of the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics epitomized the spirit of a community with a shared future for mankind.

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- As the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games closed here on Sunday, China has fulfilled its commitment to the world, and made fresh contributions to the international Olympic cause.

China has made every effort to overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to make the Beijing Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics splendid international sports events, which not only fulfills China's solemn commitment to the international community, but has also contributed significantly to the development of the global Olympic cause, the promotion of cultural exchanges among countries and the strengthening of friendship among peoples of the whole world, said former Egyptian tourism advisor to Beijing Nasser Abdel-Aal.

Fireworks illuminate the night sky during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

The success of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics is a vivid, inspiring and far-reaching international case for building a community with a shared future for mankind, Abdel-Aal said.

The world once again saw a responsible China, said Zahid Farooq Malik, chief editor of Pakistan's Daily Metro Watch, adding that China showed the world "a beautiful picture of humanity's unity."

While hosting the two events, China has promoted unity and cooperation, and promoted a message of harmony and a shared future, he said, stressing that via the Games, China has united the world and successfully highlighted the importance of building a community with a shared future for mankind in the field of international sports.

China has won admiration from world countries by staging the events against the backdrop of the global pandemic with impressive safety and sporting standards, said Cavince Adhere, a Kenya-based international relations scholar.

China has demonstrated the values of equity, tolerance and self-improvement through the Olympic Games, which, Adhere said, made China "a home of equal opportunity for all."

Photo taken on March 13, 2022 shows a scene of the performance during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

Liu Di, a professor at Japan's Kyorin University, said the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics were held at a time of unprecedented complexity, and the sportsmanship displayed at the two events will surely continue to inspire mankind to unite, cooperate and make progress.

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, a member of the executive board of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, said that China has presented a streamlined, safe and splendid Winter Olympics to the world, highlighting the admirable efforts China has made to combine its traditional culture with ice and snow culture and the Olympic culture.

