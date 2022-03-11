Home>>
China opens fast-track lanes to keep business exchanges: premier
(Xinhua) 11:53, March 11, 2022
BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- China has opened fast-track lanes and green corridors to keep business exchanges and ensure the normal running of companies and projects in key areas since the outbreak of the pandemic, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Friday.
"We will continue to gain experience and be adaptive to new developments, so as to keep up the flow of goods and personnel," he told a press conference.
(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese premier calls for more dialogue, communication between China, U.S.
- Maximum employment conducive to achieving potential growth: Chinese premier
- Central authorities understand, support HKSAR gov't decision to delay chief executive election
- Chinese central gov't fully supports Hong Kong in fighting COVID-19: premier
- China willing to work with international community to play positive role for early return of peace in Ukraine: premier
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.