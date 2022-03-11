China opens fast-track lanes to keep business exchanges: premier

Xinhua) 11:53, March 11, 2022

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- China has opened fast-track lanes and green corridors to keep business exchanges and ensure the normal running of companies and projects in key areas since the outbreak of the pandemic, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Friday.

"We will continue to gain experience and be adaptive to new developments, so as to keep up the flow of goods and personnel," he told a press conference.

